Zera reduces fuel prices

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reduced fuel prices with effect from 5 November 2023.

The new price of Diesel is now US$ 1.74 per litre down from US$ 1.79.

Petrol is now US$$ 1.56 per litre down from US$ 1.65.

Zera announced that the public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20.

"Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations," read a statement from Zera.