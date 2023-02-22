Zera takes electrical engineers back to class

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) is conducting a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) training course, which is meant to capacitate electrical engineers with knowledge of energy efficiency and management.

Zera said about 25 electrical engineers drawn from different sectors of the economy have so far undergone the training.

The training is being conducted by Zera in partnership with the Institute of Energy Professionals Africa (IEPA) and Sustenergy.

“The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority in partnership with the Institute of Energy Professionals Africa (IEPA) and Sustenergy is conducting a certified energy manager (CEM) training course for electrical Engineers,” said Zera on its Twitter handle.

“The course seeks to build local capacity for energy efficiency and energy management through improving the uptake of energy efficiency in the country as well as building a critical mass of trained and certified energy managers.

“The week-long training has seen over 25 engineers drawn from different sectors of the economy such as power generation and distribution, manufacturing, local authorities, and the telecommunications industry attending.”

Zera said energy management training is a critical factor that contributes to energy security for the economy.

The targeting of engineers is a deliberate effort aimed at ensuring companies can maintain production levels, using the minimum energy, thereby increasing their profitability.

