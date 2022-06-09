ZERA to host golf tourney

Breaking News
09 Jun, 2022 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is set to host a golf tournament at the Bulawayo Golf Club on June 17.

The tournament is meant to celebrate the organisation’s 10th anniversary and ZERA is calling on those willing to take part in the competition to register for the event.

“The Zera at 10 golf tournament accords your organisation a unique opportunity to network and interact with various stakeholders scheduled to attend the event,” read a statement from Zera.

Zera is a corporate body established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act (Chapter 13:23) of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the consumers and energy suppliers. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

