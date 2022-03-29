Zero deaths as infections plunge

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

NO one succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 107 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 245 927 cases, 5 438 deaths and 237 295 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go down to 3 194.

Six of the new cases were from outbreaks detected in schools, Manicaland (4) and Mashonaland West (2).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 971 541 people having received their first dose, 3 498 431 receiving their second dose while 288 683 receiving their third dose.

A total of 57 286 received their first jab yesterday, 7 730 received their second jab while 25 305 received their third jab.

As of March 27, 2022, at 3 PM there were 38 people that were hospitalized with four three admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 29 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Five people were asymptomatic and four people had severe symptoms.

Amongst the 38 people who were hospitalized, 25 of them were not vaccinated while others were not.

Mashonaland East and Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases each, followed by Matabeleland North which recorded 15 new cases.

Mashonaland West had 10 cases.

Bulawayo recorded seven new cases while Masvingo and Matabeleland South had six cases each.

Mashonaland Central recorded four cases followed by Harare which recorded three cases. Midlands had no new cases.

[email protected]