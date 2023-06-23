Zero Suppliers celebrates 25 years

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ONE of the leading book and stationery suppliers in the region, Zero Supplies Pvt (Ltd) is now 25 years in the business and silver jubilee celebrations have been organised for tomorrow, 24 June.

According to the company founder and managing director, Mr Clemence Kunzekweguta, a devout Christian and a respected and senior member of the Roman Catholic church, the celebrations will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Kumalo suburb, starting at 9am.

“Our company is turning 25 years. So, we are having our Silver Jubilee Celebrations. We are going to have holy mass at 0900hrs sidumisa uNkulunkulu after that we will then share what we have as a company at the parish hall,” said Mr Kunzekweguta.

Zero Supplies has a symbiotic relationship with both National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and their secondary school counterparts, the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) where he has sponsored a number of the two organisations’ activities that include sporting events like athletics and ball games.

Besides his corporate business associates, school heads are expected to be part of the historic celebrations tomorrow for a company that at its inception, only had one employee, a Mr Abraham Ngochi who is now based in the United Kingdom , but now boasts of 20 employees.