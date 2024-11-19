ZESA board chair calls for special laws to boost energy investment and regional integration

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings Executive Chairman Dr Sydney Gata has called for the creation of specialised laws to support investment in the energy sector, if the region is to achieve successful regional integration.

Speaking at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls, Dr Gata highlighted that projects such as the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Power Project have faced delays due to insufficient and inadequate feasibility studies.

The panel discussion, titled Projects Workshops-Procurement and Sector Priorities, aimed to shed light on new projects, project pipelines, and tenders for non-generation infrastructure projects. It also provided an overview of the opportunities and challenges facing Zimbabwe and Zambia’s energy sectors.

Moderated by Mr Patrick Mawire, Country Managing Partner in Zambia, the panel featured key industry figures, including Mr Wesley Lwiindi, Director for Power Generation at Zesco; Ms Felister Makumbinde, Acting Chief Executive of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in Zimbabwe; Mr Alex Mbumba, Director of the Rural Electrification Authority of Zambia; and Ms Sithembinkosi Mhlanga, Director of Projects and Dam Management Services at the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

The ZRA, which is co-owned by Zimbabwe and Zambia, manages energy operations related to the Zambezi and Kariba Dams.

Dr Gata stressed that ZESA and ZESCO were once like “siamese twins” and noted that the Batoka project had fallen victim to load factor risks. He emphasised the need for the passing of Acts of Parliament and the establishment of special laws to encourage investment in energy infrastructure, which is essential for achieving regional integration.

Mr Lwiindi, meanwhile, mentioned that several legislative efforts were underway in Zambia to address energy sector challenges.

Both Zimbabwe and Zambia, which share similar energy policies, received strong support at the Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona. Public and private sector stakeholders have urged EnergyNet to consider hosting an investor retreat focused on both nations.

The theme of the retreat is Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation, and Energy Access.