Zesa boss backs ZPC Hwange: workers petition board over franchise

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE ZPC Hwange Workers’ Committee has moved in quickly to clear the air on whether their club, winners of the Zifa Southern Region League title will play in the Premiership.

They, however, seem to have head office backing in their quest to play in the elite division. Last year, the team broke a 35-year jinx when it finished at the top of the standings to make history for itself.

It became the third team from Matabeleland North to qualify to play in the Premiership since Independence. Before only Hwange sponsored by the Colliery and Tsholotsho have been the province’s flag bearers at that level.

In the 1970s, when there was a regional First Division under the Rhodesia National Football League, Gwayi River Mine, Kamativi and Wankie played at the highest level.

On December 24 last year, Xolani Nyoni who is the workers’ committee chairman and his secretary, Mary Dube in a letter, referenced XN/md/2024, wrote to the company’s executive chairman, Sydney Gata, who heads the holding company, Zesa on the matter.

They wanted to clear the air following reports that Fifa Club Licensing rules would not permit ZPC Hwange to play in the Premiership since there is already another club from the group.

ZPC Kariba whom the hydro electric plant in Kariba sponsors are playing in the Premiership.

It is not the first time two teams from the same organisation play in the Premiership as previously Tenax and Whawha both belonging to Zimbabwe Correctional Services have had a dance in the Premiership as has teams from the Defence Forces, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Barracks.

At one time there was also Blue Swallows and Chapungu from the Airforce of Zimbabwe. Writing to Gata, the workers’ committee said theirs was a plea regarding the future of the club.

“As you are aware our beloved team has faced significant hurdles, particularly surrounding Fifa Article 18 of the Fifa Club Lincensing Regulations. This regulation has created barriers that are preventing our team from registering and participating in the PSL. We believe that with your esteemed support, we can legally resolve this impasse and enable our young stars to showcase their talents in the 2025 season.

“For 34 long years, our community has poured its heart and soul into supporting ZPC Hwange Football Club. We have faced failures, but we have never given up. Our team is not just a group of players. It represents hope, pride, entertainment and recreation for Zesa, ZPC and Hwange community. The team’s existence is integral to our collective identity and spirit,” said the workers in their letter.

ZPC Hwange, if allowed to participate, will fill the void left by Hwange FC who were relegated for the umpteenth time.

The workers said if not allowed to play there would be a devastating effect in the community and club’s spirits and the company’s corporate social responsibility.

For years, sport and especially soccer has been the number one entertainment activity in the mining and power producing town.

The thermal power station in the coal mining town has sponsored ZPC Hwange. They implored Gata’s office to find a solution to their fears.

“We humbly request your assistance in finding a way, through legal channels, to allow our team to compete in the PSL, for at least one season. This opportunity would allow us to demonstrate just how important this team is to us and how it deeply resonates within our community,” said the workers.

Gata, in his response on December 30 last year, referred the letter to the organisation’s Group Legal Advisor and Corporate Secretary for direction in a letter whose reference is SZG/30/12/24. Gata congratulated the team for winning promotion.

“I have learnt with utmost pride of the promotion of ZPC Hwange Football Club into the Premier Soccer League after many years of commitment and dedication to the sport.

“The team exemplifies the true Zesa fighting spirit and we hope it will continue to showcase their talents and bring pride to both Zesa and the nation. I kindly request that you engage all relevant stakeholders to explore ways to support the team’s aspirations,” wrote Gwata in his letter to the legal department.

With Gata’s support the team looks likely to play Premiership football as they can argue that the thermal plant is an entity of its own just like Kariba.

Hwange FC are believed to be following proceedings with keen interest hoping to buy the franchise.

Fears are that even if the Colliery side buys it, they will still be relegated this season unless they engage in self-introspection and review what has made them the most relegated side.