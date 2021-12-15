Zesa defers Kariba rehabilitation works to January

Business Reporter

THE power utility Zesa has deferred to early January 2022 the rehabilitation works at Kariba Hydropower Station.

The move has restored a total of 345MW to the national grid following the return to service of three units that had been stripped down to facilitate rehabilitation works.

The need for urgent dam wall rehabilitation works at Kariba would have resulted in Zesa embarking on loadshedding across the country.

In an update released Wednesday, Zesa said: “The return to service of the units will restore 345MW of power supply to the national grid, thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased loadshedding gap.

“Furthermore, we wish to advise all stakeholders that the rehabilitation works will be temporarily shelved until January 5, 2022.”

Accordingly, the country’s power utility said there will be minimal loadshedding during the festive season, starting Thursday

Meanwhile, Zesa has advised consumers to use electricity sparingly in order to minimise the effects of loadshedding.

The power utility has also expressed concern over power outages occasioned by rampant vandalism and theft of power cables, which gobbles a lot of resources in terms of repairs.