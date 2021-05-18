Zesa electricity vending system goes under maintenance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

PREPAID electricity consumers will not be able to buy electricity countrywide on Thursday and Friday this week as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will be carrying out maintenance on the vending system.

The power utility urged consumers to buy enough power to avoid any inconveniences during the maintenance that will run from Thursday night to Friday morning.

In the past the prepaid vending system was overwhelmed at the start of the month as most people were of the view that it was only at the beginning of the month that they could buy cheap electricity.

In a statement, ZETDC said the maintenance is part of a raft of measures aimed at providing an efficient service.

“ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that there will be interruption of the Prepaid Electricity Vending system on Thursday, 20 May 2021 from 10.30PM to 0600hrs on Friday, 21 May 2021 to facilitate for routine maintenance of the system to ensure continued efficient service delivery.

“Customers on the prepaid channel are urged to ensure that they purchase enough power to avoid running out of credit during the maintenance period,” read the statement. — @mthabisi_mthire