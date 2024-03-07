Zesa found guilty of culpable homicide

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) was fined US$200 for culpable homicide by Murambinda Magistrate Court.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) was arraigned before the Murambinda Magistrates’ Court on culpable homicide charges.”

“The charges emanated from an incident which happened on the 3rd of March 2022 at around 1500 hours wherein the now deceased Havatendi Kangetsambo (52) was electrocuted by exposed wire cables at a farm paddock. He succumbed to injuries and died on the spot. ZETDC was ordered to pay a fine of US$200.”

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe will be appealing the sentence,” reads the statement.