Zesa gives update on power supply situation amid prolonged load shedding

Sheronrose Mugombi and Sinokubonga Nkala

ZESA has issued an update on the country’s power supply situation as residents countrywide are experiencing power cuts and serious load shedding.

In a statement this morning the power utility said the power grid is experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders that the national power grid is experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. Low water levels at Kariba Power Station have further compounded this, resulting in low generation capacity.”

The company said: “Technical teams are actively working to resolve the fault at Hwange to minimize the impact on our customers.”

The statement provides context on the factors contributing to the current electricity generation shortfall, emphasising the need for urgent action to restore the country’s power infrastructure and ensure reliable energy supply for Zimbabwean households and businesses.

Industry experts warn that prolonged disruptions could have significant economic consequences if not addressed promptly.

ZESA Holdings reassured customers that it is committed to resolving the technical issues, urging the public to “monitor our communication channels for further updates on the power supply situation.”