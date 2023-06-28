Zesa hands over houses to displaced families

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Power Company (ZPC) is today, 28 June, handing over 29 houses to families in Hope Fountain, Matabeleland North who were affected by the construction of the new 400kv transmission line under the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion project.

Minister of Energy and Power Development, Soda Zhemu is leading the official handover ceremony.

Minister Zhemu, accompanied by Zesa Holdings senior management, toured the houses earlier.

Beneficiaries are also in attendance.

The commissioned new homes consist of a three-roomed main structure, made up of a lounge and two bedrooms. A separate, spacious kitchen with a thatched roof is situated near the main house.

The Government, through Zesa’s subsidiary, ZPC, is implementing the Hwange Expansion Project, which is set to increase the national electricity supply by 600 megawatts, as part of President Mnangagwa’s vision to achieve an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Its scope of work entails the construction of two 300MW units at Hwange Power Station and power evacuation transmission and distribution infrastructure. The national project officially commenced on August 1, 2018, and is now 80,2 percent complete.