ZESA, Police, BCC hold awarness campaign against cable theft

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, which is suffering from vandalism and theft of electricity cables and transformers, on Friday held an awareness campaign against theft of copper cables.

The campaign was a joint venture with Bulawayo City council, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZETDC Loss Control, the National Railways of Zimbabwe and Telone.

The campaign which was held in various parts of the city centre sought to encourage members of the public to desist from vandalism of service infrastructure particularly the theft of copper cables whose impact is felt by many.

The vandalism and theft of copper cables has led to the loss of lives in hospitals, water shortages due to failure to pump water from the City’s water supply sources and citizens going for prolonged hours without electricity.

They encouraged people to report theft and vandalism of electricity cables and transformers.