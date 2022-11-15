Zesa speaks on power outage in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

AT LEAST 12 Bulawayo suburbs have gone for almost 24 hours without electricity following a technical fault on the Zesa grid.

The suburbs include Queens Park, Glenville, Cowdray Park, Richmond Trenance, Luveve, Matshobana, Mzilikazi, Gwabalanda, Njube, Entumbane, and Nkulumane.

Most of the suburbs experienced a power blackout around 2 PM yesterday and electricity has not been restored so far.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said it was working to rectify the problem.

“The ZEDTC would like to apologise to its valued customers in Western Region for power outages due to a fault on the network,” reads the statement.