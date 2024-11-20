Zesa works on 3 000MW energy projects: Plans to end load shedding by 2030

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) is working on numerous energy generation projects amounting to 3 000MW to end load-shedding and ensure complete access to electricity by 2030.

The projects are being done in partnership with Captive Power Project, Independent Power Producers and Public-Private Partnerships.

Speaking at the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls yesterday, Zesa executive chairman, Dr Sydney Gata, said the power utility had positioned itself within the Second Republic’s Vision 2030 and has set targets to rectify all connection backlogs and end load-shedding next year.

Zesa intends to end power imports by 2026, clear all connections backlog by 2027, initiate net power exports by 2028, provide a public lighting system by 2029 and complete universal access to electricity and data by 2030.

Dr Gata said there is a need to address the power projects’ investment risks matrix, particularly the need to identify and mitigate capacity risk, currency risk and implementation risk.

He said Zimbabwe came up with a cost-reflective tariff in December 2020 but currency guarantees are still pending.

Zimbabweans have been forced to endure long hours of load-shedding as the country battles with electricity shortages. Zambia is also experiencing similar challenges.

“We have 3 000MW projects that are under construction as a result of Government policy and technology because it is cheaper,” said Dr Gata.

He said transmission projects that run with Vision 2030 are worth US$787 million. The total electrification road map covers over 2,4 million households, 1,7 million solar home systems, over 527 000 grid connections and close to 5 000 microgrids by 2030.

According to Dr Gata, there are several new power generation projects under construction in Zimbabwe. One of these is the Zhong Jin Heli project, which began last November and is expected to be completed by March next year. This project will produce 300MW in Hwange.

Another project, ZZEE, started in January 2021, will be completed in December next year and will generate 270MW in Hwange.

There are also plans for a ground-breaking 720MW coal-fired plant called the Titan Project, also in Hwange, with a delivery date of December next year. In Beitbridge, the 100MW coalfield Xintal project began in January and is expected to come online in March next year.

Meanwhile, the 200MW solar-powered Jinan Project in Gweru is set to begin in January next year and be completed by December of the same year.

Other power generation projects include Afrochine’s 100MW solar plant in Selous, which started last month and is expected to be finished by December next year.

Zimplats is developing a 180MW solar plant in Chegutu and Dinson Steel has started a 100MW coal-fired plant in Chivhu, with 50MW already in service and delivery scheduled for December next year.

Additionally, there are plans for a 100MW wind energy plant in Mamina, slated to begin in January next year and another 100MW solar-powered project in Manhize.

PPC Colleen Bawn has been developing a 20MW solar plant in Gwanda since January last year, with completion scheduled for June next year with financial closure reached.

Other upcoming projects include floating solar on Kariba Dam, the Jindal Hwange Repowering Project and other plant projects that Zesa is undertaking with some partners.

Dr Gata added that projects worth 1 020MW are awaiting ground-breaking, while those worth 450MW are awaiting approval from the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency and Cabinet.

Dr Gata explained that the Batoka Gorge Hydro Electric Project faces several risks, including investment, revenue, currency risk, enforcement, hydrological, industrial capacity, legal and regulatory and operation risks. To achieve regional integration, he also called for the implementation of special laws to support investment in the energy sector.

“Batoka is a victim of load factor risks. We need to pass Acts of Parliament, we need special laws to support investment if we are to achieve regional integration,” said Dr Gata.

Director for power generation at Zambia’s Zesco, Mr Wesley Lwiindi, said several pieces of legislation were being worked on in his country.

Zimbabwe and Zambia convened the summit to discuss their similar energy policies after receiving positive feedback from public and private sector stakeholders at the Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona.

It was held under the theme “Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation and Energy Access”.

The summit will culminate in a tour of a solar power plant this morning, showcasing the strides being made in the region towards a cleaner and more efficient energy future.