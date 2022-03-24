ZETDC gives debtors seven days to clear debts

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has given customers a seven-day moratorium to clear their debts.

After the seven-day moratorium, the power utility company will remove defaulting customers from the power grid.

A moratorium is a temporary suspension of an activity or law until future consideration warrants lifting the suspension, such as if and when the issues that led to moratorium have been resolved. A moratorium may be imposed by a government, by regulators, or by a business

In a statement, ZETDC, thanked customers who have been clearing their debts.

“ZETDC would like to thank its valued customers for positively responding to the call to clear their outstanding balances. Following the feedback and plea from our customers nationwide, the Utility is pleased to advise that it is giving a seven-day moratorium to defaulting customers.

“The moratorium is with immediate effect. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this window to visit their nearest Customer Service Centres to reconcile, pay their bills and or clear outstanding balances,” read the statement.

