ZETDC in electricity disconnection blitz over unpaid bills in Matabeleland region

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Western Region has launched a disconnection campaign targeting customers with outstanding electricity bills in Matabeleland Province.

Effective from December 15, the campaign aims to address the issue of unpaid bills.

ZETDC issued a statement urging customers to settle their bills promptly to avoid disconnection.

“Customers are strongly advised to settle their accounts in full, as only fully paid accounts will be eligible for reconnection. We may not consider payment plans for disconnected customers,” emphasized ZETDC.