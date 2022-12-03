ZETDC introduces new smart vending system

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) has introduced a new smart vending system for prepaid electricity consumers.

The smart vending system, with an improved user interface, came into effect on 30 November and is set to improve performance, uptime and reliability of purchasing prepaid electricity.

It is set to give consumers the option and flexibility to purchase electricity using a currency of their choice.

ZETDC is advancing the smart grid agenda and is rolling out customer centricity programmes.

The company’s new smart vending systems is certified by the Standard Transfer Specifications Association and it complies with the International Electrotechnical Commission, National Electricity Regulator and International Organisation for Standardisation.

The system is also compatible with future technologies and international systems and it easily interfaces with the existing systems and third-party prepaid electricity vending systems such as ICS.

The ZETDC smart vending system has the capacity to process a large number of transaction requests at once and it is scalable to accommodate a high number of customers with the growing number of prepaid electricity connections.