ZETDC launches nationwide prepaid meter upgrade

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has embarked on a nationwide project to upgrade prepaid meters.

The meter upgrade is set to commence on 15 November.

In a statement, ZETDC said in-order to facilitate the meter upgrade, customers will need to enter all three sets of tokens in the order they are provided when purchasing electricity.

The upgrade process will be carried out in phases, with different areas prioritized during each phase.

“All prepaid meters will require upgrading in order for them to continue accepting tokens. Therefore, all customers will be required to upgrade their prepaid meters.

“To upgrade your meter, you will receive three sets of tokens when you purchase electricity. Upgrading is done by entering all the three sets of tokens in the order they are provided,” said ZETDC.