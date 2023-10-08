ZETDC seeks electricity tariff increase

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has applied for permission to increase electricity tariffs by US$0.02 (2 cents) per kilowatt hour.

The existing tariff for the first 50 units of electricity consumption is set at ZWL$137.71, which includes a 6% REA charge. This equates to an estimated price of US$0.02 per unit.

ZETDC, through the increase aims to raise revenue for quality service provision in the upcoming year.

In a statement, the power utility said the proposed tariff adjustment is intended to facilitate investments in crucial projects that target the improvement of power supply availability, operational efficiency, and economic growth in Zimbabwe.

ZETDC is required to comply with the provisions of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19), specifically section 53, in order to conduct a review of tariffs.

The application for permission to increase tariffs from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to increase tariffs, under the Act.