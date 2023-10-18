ZETDC warns of delays in electrical fault restoration during the rainy season

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of possible delays in the restoration of electricity faults caused by rain-induced factors during the rainy season.

In a statement, ZETDC said that due to the increased number of faults, the time taken to attend to and restore power to customers may be longer than usual.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that during the rainy season, there is a high prevalence of network faults due to trees falling on overhead lines, falling of electricity poles, water seeping into underground cables, and lightning striking critical electricity equipment and infrastructure among other rain induced faults,”said ZETDC.

The power utility urged customers to avoid fallen power lines for safety.

“Customers are advised to stay away from fallen power lines to avoid injuries and are urged to treat all circuits as LIVE as power may be restored without notice,”said ZETDC.