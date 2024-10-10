ZFU holds 84th Annual Congress in Bulawayo: focus on family farming and food security

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) is today holding its 84th Annual Congress, in Bulawayo, which is running under the theme “Family Farming and the Food Security Nexus.”

The event which is supposed to be officially opened by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka is being attended by ZFU members and officials, the ministry of officials, suppliers in the agriculture sector and farmers.

The congress seeks to serve as a testament to ZFU’s commitment to promoting food security in every community.

ZFU secretary general Mr Paul Zakaria said family farming has played a huge role in improving food security.

He appreciated efforts by Government and urged policy makers to collaborate with the union in implementing policies that support family farming.

Mr Zakaria also raised concern over the continuous loss of livestock where, he said contamination of water in different water bodies by unprofessional miners has resulted in a huge loss.

He said the river situation and environmental degradation due to unsustainable mining is affecting the farming sector.

“We appeal to the authorities to deal with this irresponsible mining so that this will not affect our initiatives towards food security,” he said.

