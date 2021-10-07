ZGA president steps down

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Association (ZGA) president Mufaro Chivonivoni (pictured above) steps down on Saturday after serving two terms at the helm.

He will be replaced by Martin Chikwana, who was nominated unopposed, at ZGA’s elective annual general meeting that will be held at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Three candidates, Munodawafa Mutopo, Justice Udzembwe and Stalin Masiya, are eyeing the two vice-presidents’ posts.

Other committee members will be appointed on merit to serve in special tasks that the new executive may deem necessary.

“We have done our best to stabilise the ship during our tenure as the executive management committee. However, the effects of the global pandemic Covid-19 also affected most of our development programmes as sporting activities were suspended in most instances. Though this was an unprecedented situation, we remained resolute in our quest to develop golf and we are excited that golf made its maiden appearance in Tokyo Olympics and left a lasting impression,” said Chivonivoni.

ZGA said Chivonivoni’s dedicated leadership had put Zimbabwe on the world golfing map and he leaves the association in a satisfactory financial position.

“It was also during his time that the association opened an office in Harare and engaged a full-time secretariat,” ZGA said.

Chivonivoni said he hopes the incoming executive will continue with the good work. “Hopefully there won’t be any disruptions to allow the association to accelerate golf development programmes in order to grow the sport in the country,” said Chivonivoni.