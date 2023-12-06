Zhezhingtonz, Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, Kadder for Gwanda Mayor’s Cheer Fund

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

GWANDA’S music giants Zhezhingtonz, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho and Kadder will entertain guests at the Gwanda Mayor’s Cheer Fund tomorrow.

The dinner slated for the Palm River Lodge will see corporates and individuals coming together.

At the event, there will be music galore, raffle draws, and lots of networking.

Gwanda mayor, Clr Thulani Moyo said all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity based on the social welfare database.

“The significance of the event is that while we eat, drink, dance and put on new clothes, there are people out there who can’t afford anything, even sweets. The mantra is ‘Let’s remember our fellow less privileged and vulnerable citizens’,” said Clr Moyo.

He said the artistes were selected because of the good works they have done for the Gwanda community.

“The artistes’ lineup was inspired by the well-organised events they have staged. It’s my vision to have this event go on, not only annually, but in between the year where we devise programmes to ensure local and visitors assist the needy,” said Clr Moyo.

The artistes told Chronicle Showbiz that they are ready to rock and are happy to be part of the programme that will assist those in need.

Said Zhezhingtonz: “Fans must expect an exciting performance. It’s a priviledge to be part of such an event as it gives me a chance to pay back to my community and put a smile on a troubled soul.”

Said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho: “I am full of surprises these days as my performances are amazing with more of creativity as shown by my debut one-man show, thus, people of Gwanda should come in their numbers to experience exceptional talent.

“I feel humbled and happy as it’s great to be part of such an event with high-profile people.”

Said Kadder: “I’m excited to be part of this lineup. I realised that female artistes are lacking in the music scene in Gwanda so I’ll make sure that they are well represented.”

– @mthabisi_mthire