Zibusiso Ngwenya crowned inaugural Mister Teen Zim

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

EIGHTEEN-year-old Zibusiso Ngwenya was on Saturday night crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe at a pageant that was held online.

The pageant which was about rekindling the boy’s child confidence on the ramp was streamed live on the organisers Instagram page and saw Ngwenya walk away with $1500.

Taonashe Gwirai and Clint Kugowa were crowned first and second princes respectively and walked away with $900 and $500 each.

Ngwenya shone as he was also scooped the Mr People’s Choice award while Ben Dube was named Mr Talent with Blessing Manyaraand Kelvin Mavawani being named Mr Project and Mr Personality respectively.

The competition proved that it is destined for greater heights as the adjudication process was conducted through a virtual process that saw judges from three countries decide the models fate. Among the judges were Zimbabweans Byron Mulinga (Former Mr Zimbabwe), Patience Chigwaza, Lungile Mathe, Ghanaian Fred Bruno and Nigerian David Uyo.

Pageant founder, Ishmael Murangandi said:“The show was a success. Natasha Gora really did a good job as our host for the night and many thanks to Sarah Mpofu and my mother.”

Murangandi said their first charity outreach will be held this Saturday. “We are looking forward to working with and helping communities online and physically especially if the pandemic subsides,” said Murangandi. @mthabisi_mthire