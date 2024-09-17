ZICCO to host ‘Meet the Artist and Disbursement Programme’ at Harare Gardens, celebrating Zimbabwe’s creative industry with performances and royalties distribution

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights (ZICCO) is set to host a “Meet the Artist and Disbursement Programme” event this Friday at Harare Gardens.

The event aims to bring together musicians, corporates, and the general public to celebrate the creative industry in Zimbabwe. The programme will feature performances by local artistes, as well as the disbursement of royalties to copyright holders.

The ‘Meet the Artist’ segment will provide a unique opportunity for artistes to connect with their fans, share their creative journeys, and showcase their talents. The disbursement programme will see ZICCO distributing royalties to eligible copyright holders, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of creators.

“We are thrilled to host this event, which will not only celebrate our local talent but also underscore the importance of copyright protection and fair compensation for creators,” said Tafadzwa Masembura, ZICCO CEO.

“We invite all musicians, corporates, and members of the general public to join us for an informative and entertaining event.”

Earlier this year, in July, ZICCO hosted a similar event in Bulawayo, where over 200 artistes from the Matabeleland region received their cash royalties. During the event, ZICCO also announced their new partnership with Kingdom Blue Funerals, which will see all registered ZICCO members receiving a free funeral plan

