ZIDA approves over $136 million in investments for Matabeleland and Midlands Regions

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has approved US$136 million worth of investment in Matabeleland and Midlands region this year.

The investments range from cement, solar plants and lithium projects.

The agency’s chief Business Development Officer, Mr Noel Mahombera told participants at a two strategic workshop underway in Bulawayo that the investments demonstrate massive potential for the regions.

“ZIDA has considered a cement manufacturing plant in Bulawayo.

“The projects have an investment value in the upwards of US$136 million and this shows the potential in attracting investment into the region,” said Mr Mahombera.

The workshop seek to equip five provinces with necessary investment assessment skills. The workshop is attended by local authorities and several private and public sector players.