ZIDA hosts investment capacity building workshop in Bulawayo
Business Writer
THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) is holding a strategic two day capacity building workshop in Bulawayo that seek to equip five provinces with investment assessment skills.
The workshop is being attended by local authorities and several private and public sector players.
According to the engagement outline, areas to be covered include creating a pipeline of bankable projects, project preparation and development, prioritisation of investment opportunities and carrying out pre-feasibility and feasibility studies.
