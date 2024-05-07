ZIDA unveils major infrastructure projects

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has outlined numerous multi-million-dollar infrastructural development projects in the Matabeleland region earmarked for this year spanning across transport, tourism, mining, and housing and are set to transform the regional landscape significantly.

Key projects include the rehabilitation and upgrade of a 750km road from Beitbridge through Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, estimated to cost US$1,2 billion under a BOT or ROT arrangement.

Additionally, plans involve constructing a new bridge connecting Zambia and Zimbabwe over the Zambezi River, extending the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport-Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road, modernising the Kazungula Border post, and rehabilitating the 70km Kazungula Road.

The agency’s first quarter report shows that enhancing the investment environment will attract new business opportunities and aims to develop a US$15 billion pipeline of investments through resource beneficiation, manufacturing, and technology transfer investments this year.

To draw in essential investors, CEO Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo said that the institution is exploring new source markets to potentially attract investments to Zimbabwe.

“The Agency’s goal for 2024 is to develop a US$15 billion project pipeline through resource beneficiation, manufacturing, and technology transfer. In a bid to achieve that and attract the calibre of investors the country requires; the Agency is conducting research for new source markets that have the potential to drive the desired investments into Zimbabwe,” he said.

ZIDA is the Government’s investment promotion agency, responsible for facilitating domestic and foreign investment in the country and it provides incentives to investors and does everything to make Zimbabwe a secure investment destination.

According to the investment authority’s 2024 project brochure, the envisaged rehabilitation and upgrading of Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls pre-feasibility Studies and feasibility Studies and other studies are available.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development is listed as the project promoter.

Developing a sound transport infrastructure is a key economic enabler and at the heart of President Mnangagwa’s transformation drive towards achieving an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route is pivotal due to its economic significance, linking local businesses with neighbouring countries such as Zambia, DRC, and South Africa.

It also serves as a gateway to tourist attractions such as Hwange National Park and the majestic Victoria Falls.

However, deteriorating road conditions, marked by potholes, hinder smooth travel along certain sections of the highway. The government plans a comprehensive reconstruction akin to the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway to address this issue.

ZIDA also highlights the upcoming modernization of the Kazungula Border post and the rehabilitation of the 70km Kazungula Road, with a preference for a private-public partnership funding model.

Another notable project is the Robert G Mugabe Airport – Joshua M Nkomo Road Extension Project, involving extending the airport road by approximately 12km and upgrading nine junctions to interchanges and flyovers through a PPP arrangement, with an estimated budget of US$85 million.

The Plumtree Border Post Project, to cost about US$85 million and with a Brownfield status project, awaits feasibility studies.

Recently, the Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project was completed and has brought with it an array of benefits for the country and the region as a whole, particularly through the facilitation of trade, investment, business travel, and tourism.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the ease of movement of goods and people in the SADC region through this port of entry will contribute significantly to the overall industrialisation agenda and economic growth of the region as envisioned in the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

Beitbridge Airport will undergo construction of a new runway at a cost of US$150 million, while Hwange National Park Airport will see a US$15 million investment for runway rehabilitation and installation of an Air Ground Lighting System.

In the energy sector, the Bulawayo Solar Energy Project, costing US$50 million, will focus on solar farms, solar-powered street lights and rooftops, biogas digesters, liquid waste management, solid waste conversion to energy, and waste recycling.

The Bulawayo City Council is the project promoter.

Another energy project is the Bulawayo Thermal Power Station Project, involving repowering the 100 MW Bulawayo Thermal Power Station to generate electricity at a cost of approximately US$10 million.

In the tourism sector, plans include constructing a 160-key upscale hotel in Victoria Falls operated by Hilton, with an agreed US$63 million cost.

A PPP agreement has been signed between Victoria Falls City and Lamcent Capital after a successful feasibility study.

Furthermore, in Binga, projects encompass constructing hotels, lodges, and cultural centers in areas such as Mlibizi and Peninsula, estimated to cost around US$55 million.

These initiatives are poised to bring about positive changes in the region, fostering economic growth and attracting investments to Zimbabwe.