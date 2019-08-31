Zidera agenda ceded to nations

Stephen Mpofu

Those who are conversant with international political dynamics and their inherent cloak and dagger operations will already have concluded that current happenings on the Zimbabwe political front do not resemble a passing breeze that ruffles tree leaves and leaves behind it the grass bowing down in a fitting reverence to the visitation.

Nor do the goings on amount to a strong wind that blows hats off men’s heads and sends them kiting into the air, unfurling women’s skirts to leave behind terrified victims glancing about themselves and covering up their vital statistics with their bare hands either.

No, the demonstrations being organised by the opposition MDC-Alliance can be likened, were they to achieve their goal, to a storm that rips off granary and house roofs, scattering the contents and leaving residents stunned and starved.

That, in short, is what America with its Zidera, or Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act, and her trothing cubs on the other side of the Atlantic hope to achieve by ceding their hidden regime change agenda in Harare as a reprisal for the land reform programme meant by the Zanu-PF government after the end of the Rhodesia illegal regime to empower the black masses of this country whose economy remains agriculturally based to this day.

After the illegal economic and financial sanctions failed to address a quick fix, their sponsors must have dangled carrots or made promises to the political opposition in this country which the latter found impossible to reject; otherwise what other plausible explanation avails itself to explain the enthusiasm with which those in opposition to the ruling Zanu-PF exhibit by organising acts that obviously they must know to have the effect of destabilising the country and worsening the economic challenges.

Zimbabwe’s external enemies obviously tell themselves, as a solace for their own consolation following their failure to remove our government by force, that because of advanced technologies in our postmodern world mass communications now resemble winds that blow unstoppable across boundaries and oceans so that potential foreign investors will be alarmed by stories about demonstrations and so remain close with their money.

With no further investment to revive economic growth — what with the MDC-Alliance demonstrations being organised around the country including Bulawayo, for years this country’s manufacturing industrial hub and venue of the popular Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which hosts traders and investors from around the globe each year — or so that is the wishful thinking of Zimbabwe’s enemies; otherwise, those enemies would be persuaded by their failure to change governments and instead make an about turn by fraternising with Harare.

What is more, consider (yes, you) the potential flight of capital as those whose businesses are affected might decide to relocate to other countries with a stable economic environment with with others who have gained vital economic skills also leaving to settle in “safer” countries.

But when all things are considered the West does not constitute the entire universe for humanity for Zimbabweans to lose their sleep and hopes for a better future.

On the contrary, on the eastern side of the globe live people who helped stoke the fire of the cooking pot of the revolution so that the broth would not be spoiled and who crossed bridges with us and remained as our all-weather friends to this day, demonstrating their willingness to help with investment for reviving our economy.

But shedding tears for people indulging in self-destruct activities is tantamount to wasting precious tears.

Back home what all the above amounts to is an eloquent statement for Zimbabweans to do everything possible with the help of their friends from the East to help rejuvenate our economy with President Mnangagwa spelling out one major way of achieving that goal when opening the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare last week; the President called on players in the agriculture sector to employ modern technologies to enhance productivity, boost food security and nutrition, and come up with innovative solutions to help develop competitive products for entry in the global value chain.

As Head of State, the President pronounced his Government’s policy guidelines and it is now up to those paid by the tax payers money to move out of their comfort zones and ensure that the Government’s desire as outlined by the President is fulfilled.

In addition, there is a need for higher and tertiary education curricula to be re-visited for a revamp so that the training of our people becomes intrinsically more utilitarian in our country’s economic growth.

A paradigm shift is therefore imperative for the institutions in point, which currently train people to tramp around streets looking for jobs, to equip their students with skills to create employment for themselves and others and in that way also curb the flight of our human capital to the diaspora.

Having been born and bred in rural Rhodesia, this communicologist remains vividly aware of the deployment by the Rhodesian government of agricultural demonstrators who had modern houses built for them in the countryside to enable these specialists to educate the villagers on the best way of producing food crops to feed the nation while health inspectors regularly toured villages to ensure that good health standards were maintained.

This is what those responsible for agriculture as well as other activities must do by not making pronouncements on television sets which the majority of the villagers do not possess or even on radio and then remain ensconced in their air-conditioned urban offices hoping that their pronouncements will achieve miracles even without the physical presence of these experts.

Our farmers need to be educated on the spot about the soils they work and the kind of fertilisers needed as well as the seed all of which must accord with the rainfall patterns in those areas.

If all this is done the President’s pronouncement will reap handsome dividends.

Now for those organising demonstrations across the country. Some of them do not know for sure where the Zimbabwe in which they live came from as they were either infants or were being formed in their mothers’ wombs as the revolution reached its scintillating peak or they were grown-ups and are aware of the suffering at the hands of racist, illegal Rhodesian regime but are blinkered by their gargantuan appetite for power to access this value through the back door rather than through the ballot.

What the foreign-sponsored organisers of the demonstrations are probably oblivious to is that, were their objectives to be achieved, this country would be turned into a client state of the regime change engineers who would stomach no resistance by their puppies with a change of the client state’s regime the next programme on their cards.

Those who have ears to hear have heard the warning of the impending danger they face if they allow themselves to be controlled by the nose, as it were, as stooges of foreigners.