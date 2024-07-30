ZIFA announces Warriors head coach

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]



The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed German Michael Nees as the new Warriors coach.

In a statement, ZIFA said the 57-year old German has the task to lead the Warriors in their quest for success in the AFCON 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Nees as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team,” said ZIFA in a statement. “The 57-year-old German will lead the Warriors in their quest for success in the AFCON 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Chairman of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, Lincoln Mutasa said: “ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees’s appointment will usher in a new era of success for the Warriors. His vast experience, combined with his innovative coaching style, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our national team to new heights,” said Mutasa.