Zifa announces women’s Under-17 and 20 sides

ZIFA have announced two women’s national junior teams to take part in international engagements next month.

The Under-17s to be coached by Lindiwe Ndlovu, whose assistant will be Yohane Chikaola and with Choice Dambuza as manager will be taking part in the Cosafa Championships in Namibia next month.

With the Under-20s, the junior team was expected in camp on Monday despite Zifa announcing both on Saturday.

In a statement, Zifa said they delayed announcing the team as they were communicating with clubs and players first.

“We held on to the announcement until such a time we were sure the clubs and players had responded to the call up by acknowledging,” said Zifa Media on Tuesday afternoon.

Zifa have also confirmed Garthly Chipuka as Under-20 head coach and they are preparing for a World Cup qualifier in Rwanda next month.

Winners of the Zimbabwe versus Rwanda tie will face Nigeria.

He is assisted by Irene Mwanza of Victoria Falls Herentals and Alice Ruzani. Kimberley Chigwedere is the fitness and conditioning coach with Edith Gowere as manager.

The selectors have cast their net countrywide and even picked up some players based abroad.

Under-17 Cosafa Team

1. Chitsa Yolanda (Maningi), 2. Nyoni Talent (MPOSA), 3. Mugute Shantel (Scottland), 4. Kanyuru Hazel (Rufaro High), 5. Giwa Gladys (Rufaro High), 6. Neya Faliosa (Lobengula), 7. Mukandla Rosemarry (Las Palmas), 8. Tunduwe Tadiwa (Football Academy Trust), 9. Gambiza Tatenda (MPOSA), 10. Chinyoka Alicia (FC Platinum), 11. Khumalo Chiedza (MPOSA), 12. Makoni Tawananyasha (FC Porto Academy), 13. Muyambo Itai (Faithdrive), 14. Nyamucherera Ivy (COSA), 15. Brownd Ronica (Faithdrive), 16. Chisuro Perpetua L (Faithdrive), 17. Chipoya Shalom (COSA), 18. Chibvongodze Natasha (Rufaro High), 19. Munyanduki Mya (West Ridding Girls FC, UK), 20. Genti Merian (Football Academy Trust), 21. Nyakuchena Tanyaradzwa (Brighton & Hove Albion, UK), 22. Zvinoira Anotidaishe (Faithdrive), 23. Gwenzi Miriam (Faithdrive), 24. Mutonho Shyline, 25. Kuwanda Akanakaishe (Faithdrive), 26. Tshingila Cleopatra (Somvubu High)

TECHNICAL

Head Coach: Lindiwe Ndlovu

Assistant Coach: Yohane Chikaola

Manager: Choice Dambuza

Under-20

1. Mberende Blessing (Chapungu), 2. Nyangani Emily (Ngezi Platinum), 3. Semba Nadia (Correctional)

4. Nyongo Chido (Harare City), 5. Muzembiwa Tafadzwa (Maningi), 6. Mwarehwa Amanda.M (Harare City), 7. Bandason Plaxina (COSA), 8. Chirinda Cotlida (Faithdrive), 9. Kondo Bethel (Faithdrive), 10. Dangirwa Dadisai.S (Cranborne Royals), 11. Chihwena Passion (Chapungu), 12. Mhambi Michelle.T (Rufaro High), 13. Migeri Marylin.T (Scotland), 14. Ncube Anitha.B (Faithdrive), 15. Chikumba Beauty (Black Rhinos), 16. Johnson Saliah (San Domenico, USA), 17. Mhlalauli Sandra (MPOSA), 18. Ndlovu Patience (MPOSA), 19. Siyakurima Sandra (FC Platinum), 20. Kanyumbo Beatrice (FC Platinum), 21. Vurumundu Tracy (FC Platinum), 22. Njere Antonio (Las Palmas), 23. Donga Nomqhele (MPOSA), 24. Mpofu Ntokozo (Lobengula), 25. Dube Tasha (Sheasham), 26. Goronga Faith (Sheasham), 27. Magara Sithandweyinkosi (Highlanders), 28. Makaonesu Monica (FC Platinum), 29. Mbulawa Linda (Las Palmas),

30. Munaro Nolwazi (Lobengula)

TECHNICAL TEAM

Head Coach: Garthly Chipuka

Assistant Coach: Irene Mwanza

Goalkeeper’s Coach: Alice Ruzani

Fitness & Conditioning Coach: Kimberely Chigwedere

Team Manager: Edith Govere