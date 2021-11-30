Zifa board suspension: Fifa concurs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA has reportedly “endorsed” action taken by the Sports and Recreation Commission to suspend the Zifa board over a myriad of accusations.

The SRC slapped Zifa president Felton Kamambo and his executive committee with an indefinite suspension two weeks ago triggering fears that an international football ban was imminent.

The SRC emphasised then that its actions were above board and both Caf and Fifa were in the loop about the unfolding developments.

On Saturday the SRC and Fifa held a meeting described as productive and indicated that it will continue engaging in the world football governing body in the next few weeks to “address” Zifa’s well documented shortcomings.

In the meantime, the (Zifa) board remains suspended, another hint that Fifa currently sees no interference otherwise it would have demanded that the suspension be immediately lifted like it did in Kenya.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission held a meeting with Fifa officials on Saturday November 27. The discussions, like the engagements before, have been productive.

The parties are agreed on the manner in which matters affecting Zifa require to be addressed.

SRC and Fifa are making further consultations with their respective stakeholders and will continue to dialogue in the coming weeks towards addressing Zifa’s documented shortcomings,” said the SRC in a statement.

It said pending a definitive agreement with Fifa, the Zifa board and its general secretary (CEO) remain suspended.

The SRC also attacked some sections of the media as “sponsored” for claiming that it had suspended football in Zimbabwe.

“Football in Zimbabwe on the other hand has not been suspended despite mischievous insinuations to the contrary in some sections of what we will refer to as sponsored media.

“Zifa secretariat remains in control of the management of the game on a day-to-day basis. The SRC is in full control of its activities.

Further developments will be made as and when material occurrences manifest,” said the SRC.

Fifa had not responded to emailed questions from Chronicle Sport yesterday evening.