Zifa board visits Mpira Village, the home of the Football Association of Malawi

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association officials, among them the Zifa Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Mapika Manwa, Technical Director Jethro Chemmy Hunidzarira, Women’s Football Administrator Theresa Maguraushe, and Fifa Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, today visited Mpira Village in Malawi.

The visit to the home of the Football Association of Malawi sets the mood for the Malawi four-nation tournament featuring Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

In a statement on X, Zifa said, “Mpira Village is a wonderful showcase of the FIFA Forward programme and a project Zimbabwe can emulate as we begin the process of transforming Zifa Village into a world-class high-performance training centre.”