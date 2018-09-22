Zifa brace for regional elections

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

LONG-serving administrator Davison Muchena is set for yet another stint in the Zifa assembly after he was nominated unopposed for the Eastern Region chairperson’s post.

The Zifa regional elections have been pencilled in for October 14 while the outstanding provincial elections have been scheduled for various venues on September 29.

But for the Chiredzi-based Muchena, he will not have to worry about going through the exercise of shaking off any opponent after his executive which includes vice-chairperson Cyril Mukwewa committee members Patient Dube, Wisdom Simba, Simon Mushangwe and Farai Rutsvara were retained en masse.

It was a similar situation in the Central Region where Stanley Chapeta and his committee of vice-chairperson Patrick Hill and executive members Tafadzwa Samushonga, Tinashe Ndlovu, Thomas Marambanyika and Pithius Shoko were retained unopposed.

However, another seasoned administrator Musa Mandaza of Southern Region and Northern Region’s Willard Manyengavana will have to shake off the tough tests provided by former Highlanders secretary-general Andrew Tapela and ex Fifa referee Brighton Mudzamiri respectively.

Zifa listed all the candidates that have been cleared by their electoral committee for the election in a statement on the association’s website yesterday.

List of Candidates:

Northern Region:

Mudzamiri Brighton (chairperson), Manyengavana Willard (chairperson), Chitongo Douglas (vice chairperson), Kweza Martin Takawira (vice chairperson), Zironzo Tichaona (executive committee member), Makunda Hastings (executive committee member), Marumisa Lawrence (executive committee member), Matumbura Ovidio (executive committee member), Mushonga Sweeney (executive committee member), Nyachowe Stanslous Runyararo (executive committee member), Remba John Stuart (executive committee member), Mamvura Robert (executive committee member), Kufandarerwa Warren Ratidzai (executive committee member)

Southern Region:

Tapela Andrew Thabani (chairperson), Mandaza Musa (chairperson), Madhunguza Gaylord (vice chairperson),Thebe Mehluli (executive committee member), Luphahla Tizirayi Edmond (executive committee member), Malandule Bryton Briton (executive committee member), Siziba Sifiso (executive committee member), Mwanda Mubita (executive committee member), Ndlovu Tumediso Mkwena (executive committee member)

Central Region:

Chapeta Stanley (chairperson), Hill Patrick (vice chaiperson), Samushonga Tafadzwa (executive committee member), Ndlovu Tinashe Arnold (executive committee member), Marambanyika Thomas (executive committee member), Shoko Pithias(executive committee member)

Eastern Region:

Muchena Davison (chairperson), Mukwewa Cyril Gracious (vice-chairperson), Dube Patient (executive committee member), Simba Wisdom (executive committee member), Mushangwe Simon (executive committee member), Rutsvara Farai (executive committee member)

Men’s Provincial Executive Committee by-elections:

Matebeleland South Province

Ndlovu Lameck (executive committee member), Kanyangu Edward (executive committee member), Mhondoro Stephen (executive committee member), Mupereki Nerio (executive committee member)

Mashonaland Central Province

Mangisa Peter (executive committee member), Damison Collin (executive committee member), Kufandiko Siesar (executive committee member)