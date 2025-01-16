ZIFA brings football joy to Matabeleland South

Innocent Kurira [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has taken its ball distribution exercise to Matabeleland South Province, benefiting over 100 schools in the region.

As part of the Fifa Football for Schools programme, Zifa aims to nurture grassroots football and empower young learners across the country.

The programme has already covered seven of the country’s ten provinces, with Matabeleland North and Midlands being the only remaining provinces.

By the end of the week, a total of 8,180 footballs will have been distributed nationwide since the programme began last year.

The initiative also includes online safeguarding training for teachers and educators, equipping them with vital knowledge to protect and nurture young talent responsibly.

Zifa’s efforts are part of a broader commitment to developing football at the grassroots level and promoting education and safety for young players. The programme is also contributing to the holistic development of young people, instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and safety.

The areas being reached in Matabeleland South Province include Beitbridge, Gwanda, Insiza, Umzingwane, Mangwe, Bulilima, and Matopo. With Fifa’s support, Zifa is creating a brighter future for football and education in Zimbabwe.

Fifa forward and projects manager for Zimbabwe, Kudzai Chitima said: “This initiative embodies our commitment to developing football at the grassroots level while instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and safety. We are proud to see the joy and opportunities it brings to schools across Zimbabwe. With Fifa’s support, we are creating a brighter future for football and education in our country.”

The Fifa Football for Schools programme continues to reinforce the importance of sport in education, contributing to the holistic development of young people. Zifa remains committed to ensuring every corner of the country benefits from this initiative, leaving a lasting legacy for the next generation of footballers.

