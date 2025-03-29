Zifa Bulawayo Junior League kicks off

Fungai Hunidzarira talks to his Under-13 boys on how to unlock Cowdray Park who have held them to a 0-0 draw at halftime

THE Bulawayo Junior Soccer League has kicked off.

Several matches have been lined up at various venues in the city with kids taking part in the Under-13, 15 and 17 age groups.

It is the same League that produced Madinda Ndlovu Tito Paketh, Alexander Maseko, Mercedes Sibanda, Ephraim Chawanda, Agent Sawu, Willard Khumalo, Zenzo Moyo, Boy Ndlovu and Lawrence Phiri.

