  • Today Sat, 29 Mar 2025

Zifa Bulawayo Junior League kicks off

Zifa Bulawayo Junior League kicks off Fungai Hunidzarira talks to his Under-13 boys on how to unlock Cowdray Park who have held them to a 0-0 draw at halftime

Zimpapers Sports Hub
THE Bulawayo Junior Soccer League has kicked off.

Several matches have been lined up at various venues in the city with kids taking part in the Under-13, 15 and 17 age groups.

Norman Manjengwa watches the match through the fence something he has done from the 1970s when he used to follow Mashonaland United and Bulawayo Wanderers.

It is the same League that produced Madinda Ndlovu Tito Paketh, Alexander Maseko, Mercedes Sibanda, Ephraim Chawanda, Agent Sawu, Willard Khumalo, Zenzo Moyo, Boy Ndlovu and Lawrence Phiri.

 

 

Synonyms for “matches”comparisonmatchingmatchmakingcomparesimilaritycontrastalignmentcorrelationconflictconfrontation

You Might Also Like

/

Comments