ZIFA challenges local designers to create new warriors kit and logo
Online Reporter
ZIFA has invited local designers to create the next Warriors kit and logo in a competition running for six weeks. The winner will receive US$3,000, see their design become the official ZIFA brand, and enjoy other prizes.
ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi announced the initiative during a press conference in Harare on Thursday. The challenge, titled “Warrior Pride Brand Design Battle”, has a submission deadline of May 15.
In a social media post, ZIFA stated: “We are looking for the boldest and most innovative brand designs for our national teams.”
The winning designer will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Warriors’ first match at AFCON 2026.
Competition Details
- Design Requirements:
Each submission must include:
– A brand name and logo/icon.
– A description of the design’s inspiration.
– Application of the brand on merchandise, including the following kits:
– Home Kit: Primary colour – yellow.
– Away Kit: Primary colour – green.
– Alternative Kit:** Primary colour – white.
Note: Designs must incorporate colours from the Zimbabwean flag.
- Submission Guidelines:
– Digital designs only, submitted as high-resolution images (PDF format).
– Email entries to: [email protected]
- Judging Criteria:
– Creativity, adherence to guidelines, visual appeal, and incorporation of national symbols.
