ZIFA challenges local designers to create new warriors kit and logo

Online Reporter

ZIFA has invited local designers to create the next Warriors kit and logo in a competition running for six weeks. The winner will receive US$3,000, see their design become the official ZIFA brand, and enjoy other prizes.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi announced the initiative during a press conference in Harare on Thursday. The challenge, titled “Warrior Pride Brand Design Battle”, has a submission deadline of May 15.

In a social media post, ZIFA stated: “We are looking for the boldest and most innovative brand designs for our national teams.”

The winning designer will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Warriors’ first match at AFCON 2026.

Competition Details

Design Requirements:

Each submission must include:

– A brand name and logo/icon.

– A description of the design’s inspiration.

– Application of the brand on merchandise, including the following kits:

– Home Kit: Primary colour – yellow.

– Away Kit: Primary colour – green.

– Alternative Kit:** Primary colour – white.

Note: Designs must incorporate colours from the Zimbabwean flag.

Submission Guidelines:

– Digital designs only, submitted as high-resolution images (PDF format).

– Email entries to: [email protected]

Judging Criteria:

– Creativity, adherence to guidelines, visual appeal, and incorporation of national symbols.