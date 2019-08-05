‘Zifa choose Antipas’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa technical and development committee has reportedly settled for Chicken Inn coach Joe Antipas as Sunday Chidzambwa’s replacement in the Warriors’ dugout.

He is set to be assisted by Rahman Gumbo and Tonderai Ndiraya.

Former Warriors’ hitman Agent Sawu replaces Wellington Mpandare as the senior national team manager, while Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma takes over from Brenna Msiska.

Chidzambwa resigned a few days before the Warriors flew out for the first round first-leg African Nations Championship qualifier against Mauritius last week.

The association then announced that its technical and development committee would meet on August 3 to select the veteran gaffer’s replacement and appointed Gumbo interim coach for the Chan first round match.

“The guys met on Saturday in Bulawayo and considered a number of names, local and foreign, but in the end they settled for Antipas. Some wanted a foreign coach but financial issues came into focus,” said a source privy to the development.

Committee chairperson and Zifa board member Bryton Malandule was non-committal on the identity of their new man but confirmed that they had met and decided on who will be the coach.

“Look it’s only proper that we follow due process before rushing to the media. I will be forwarding the recommended name to the board which will then make an announcement next week after having also formally consulted the person. It’s a local name though so be patient and allow us to complete all the formalities,” he said.

Antipas, when contacted yesterday, said he was in the dark about what he said was an honour to ‘work for my country’.

“That is news to me my brother, but it’s always great when people see you as a possible national team coach,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s next assignment will be an away Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier against Somalia on September 2.