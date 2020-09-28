Zifa chooses reps for virtual Fifa compliance summit

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse and legal officer Chenai Gumiro will represent the national association at the virtual Fifa compliance summit from October 12-16.

The main objective of the summit is to provide all participants with concrete lessons and practices in the world of football.

All member associations, except Trinidad and Tobago, are expected to be in attendance.

Trinidad and Tobago were stripped of their membership status early this week by a full Fifa council in accordance with article 16 of the Fifa statutes.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday confirmed that the duo would represent the national association.

Registration for the summit opened on September 15 and closed on September 24.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Fifa compliance summit will start on October 12. The summit will be delivered in a digital format due to the unprecedented situation we are experiencing. A general session will open the summit which will continue throughout the week with dedicated working sessions for our member associations.

“The main objective will be to provide all participants with concrete lessons and practices in the world of football. Renowned guest speakers will contribute to the opening session, which will be accessible to the general public via live stream. It will be followed by working sessions designed exclusively for our member associations and the presentation of the new Fifa compliance handbook,” wrote Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura in a circular to all member associations.

The summit will share Fifa’s modernised vision under Compliance 3.0 and offer the tools and processes to cultivate that environment.

The comprehensive Compliance Programme helps to build transparency, foster ethical behaviour, identify risks, define policies and create procedures.

Its objective is to help safeguard the game of football.

“We are there to support our team members and member associations everywhere in the world by listening to their concerns, advising on compliance issues and providing tools that can help them respond to their challenges,” said Fifa.