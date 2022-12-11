Zifa coaching courses get new dates

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE two elementary Zifa coaching courses that were scheduled to get underway in Bulawayo starting last Monday will now start tomorrow (Monday) after a low number of registrations forced the deferment of the commencement of the courses.

The Level One coaching clinic was meant to run from December 5-12, with the Level Two course starting on December 5 up to 19.

“We should be getting the courses underway tommorow. For the level one course we failed to get the minimum of 20 participants that are needed for us to hold the course. We are hopeful that we will have the required numbers so we can start our courses tommorow,” said Gibson Homela who is the facilitator for the level one course.

Registration fees are pegged at US$130 for Level One, with Level Two being US$150.

Despite the Fifa suspension imposed on Zimbabwe, Zifa has gone on a nationwide campaign to equip aspiring coaches.

In September, Zifa held a Level One coaching clinic in Bulawayo, which Milton High School played host to.

Among notable names who attended the September beginners’ course which was facilitated by Gibson Homela and Joseph Sibindi are Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara, players Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson and the Gamecocks goalkeepers coach Energy Murambadoro.

Other familiar faces at the course were Ben Nyahunzwi of Bulawayo Chiefs and former Highlanders defender Lawson Nkomo.

