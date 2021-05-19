Zifa decision costs Highlanders 6 players until July transfer window

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders will feel hard done by Zifa’s decision to ignore a February 5 Fifa recommendation for member associations to request to amend or postpone their registration periods, an oversight that sidelines six players until the international transfer window opens on July 1.

Bosso will be without Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango and Keith Mavhunga, who were plying their trade in the Zambian League, as well as Lenox Chikuwa, who was in Botswana, Peter Muduhwa, whose loan deal was cut short by Simba SC of Tanzania, and Rodi Sibanda, whose last team was Orlando Pirates of South Africa for the Chibuku Super Cup Pool 2 matches at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso open their account with a game against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

The club could not get their reverse international clearances since the first transfer window closed on March 31 and now has to wait for the second window that opens on July 1.

However, had Zifa exercised its right to request for a transfer window extension, especially taking into account that there was no football activity throughout the first transfer window, Bosso would not be facing this dilemma.

“The disruptive effect of the (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020 led to the need to amend certain aspects of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) related to player registration to reflect the adapted schedules of many competitions across the world. While the situation has improved immensely from last year and domestic competitions have resumed in the majority of member associations, there remains the need to retain the flexibility that was integrated into the regulations as the pandemic continues to disrupt competitions in parts of the world.

“As a result, the following amendments to the RSTP have now been approved:

a) Associations may, at any stage: a) request to extend or amend their season start date and end date; b) request to extend or amend their registration periods that have already commenced, provided that their duration complies with the maximum limit (i.e., 16 weeks) established in article 6

paragraph 2;