Zifa disband entire Warriors . . . Chiyangwa, Sibanda get life bans

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has disbanded the Warriors from the technical staff to the players, while also handing life bans to the association’s immediate past president, Phillip Chiyangwa, and his deputy Omega Sibanda.

According to a statement released yesterday by Zifa chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, Chiyangwa was banned for life for bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute through the 2019 Cosafa Cup bid debacle wherein he unilaterally submitted an incomplete bid document without getting a government guarantee and Zifa board resolution. This attracted a ban on the country from Cosafa where he (Chiyangwa) is president.

“Zifa are, however, appealing the ban and still pursuing their case with Cosafa to have Chiyangwa revoked. Unlike some sentiments Zifa advises the nation that this case is still alive and believes Chiyangwa will have his day in Cosafa soon,” reads the statement.

Sibanda is alleged to have interfered with Zifa’s judicial bodies.