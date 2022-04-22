Zifa EGM seeks to restore football pride

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CUSTODIANS of the country’s football, Zifa councillors, hope to usher Zimbabwe football to new heights when they meet in Harare tomorrow for a special extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The initial EGM had been scheduled for January 3, but Fifa asked the Zifa members to abort it until after the constitutionally mandated 90 days. The 90 days lapsed on April 3.

Zifa councillors called for the EGM after drawing up charges against the suspended Zifa board that could lead to revocation of their mandate.

The suspended Zifa board of president Felton Kamambo, Phillemon Machana, Bryton Malandule, Farai Jere, Barbara Chikosi, Sugar Chagonda and Stanley Chapeta has been invited to the meeting to answer charges levelled against them.

The charges include failure by the suspended executive to call for an AGM, subsequent failure to appoint a Zifa electoral committee, diverting Covid-19 funds for other uses other than as was agreed at the AGM. The AGM had resolved that the Covid-19 funds be used specifically to help with the resumption of football by paying for Covid-19 tests and referees’ fees.

The councillors are deeply concerned with the manner in which the board handled charges of sexual allegations levelled against a referees committee official, accusing it of protecting the board member instead of football.

There are also allegations of match fixing and usurping powers of the Zifa congress by setting up rural leagues without councillors’ knowledge as well as distributing football equipment that ought to have been given to bona fide Zifa members.

Coming at a time when the country is under Fifa suspension, some councillors feel this is the time to restore Zimbabwe’s football pride.

“This is not a time for people to position themselves for posts, but it’s the time to fix football. I believe the councillors have the wisdom to save our football and the time to show that wisdom is now. I trust that as councillors we will make decisions that will drive football development,” said .

Caps United’s Nhamo Tutisani marvelled at the unity and zeal shown by councillors from the topflight as well as lower divisions who want to make a difference in Zimbabwe’s football.

“My thinking is that this is the beginning of us trying to sort out our football, hoping unity demonstrated by PSL and lower leagues will yield positive results. Our FA is struggling to recognise its primary mandate to develop football.

Now is the time to start doing things collectively, not driven by personal vendettas, but as a unit.

“We shouldn’t be blinded by the fact that there are continental competitions to be involved in and rush into making decisions. We’re laying a foundation for the pillars of our football. We should be worried about fixing our football issues once and for all because if we work with the targets of being able to participate in international football, we are bound to make mistakes that might haunt us,” said Tutisani.

The veteran administrator added that Zimbabwe should participate in international events when athletes, administrators and Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, are ready.

His comments came after Caf gave Zimbabwe hope that they could participate in the Afcon qualifiers provided that they sort out their suspension issues.

It is such a vote of confidence from Caf that gives hope that Zimbabwe’s situation is not hopeless.

The Eastern Region’s Masimba Chihowa said: “The thinking is that it’s us football councillors who should cement relationships between the football family and the SRC. We have a duty to chart the way forward and make sure football is back to where it was.

“Football goes beyond personalities, so it’s important to sit down and chart the way forward and plead with every party so that the game moves on. As councillors we don’t have any conflict with Fifa and that is why we alerted them from the onset and they advised us to wait for 90 days. The Saturday meeting is intended to make sure we restore relations with Caf and Fifa, as that is all Zimbabweans want for us to play international football.”

Spokesperson for the councillors calling for the EGM, Martin Kweza, said at least 40 people will be attending the meeting.

“Everything is set for the meeting.

Over 40 councillors will convene in Harare on Saturday to chart the way forward for Zimbabwe football. Initially we had 27 councillors who had signed the petition calling for a meeting and that number has increased. We are hopeful that this meeting will yield positive results for our football.

“We want to avoid a transgression of the constitution which will breed lawlessness. In the past people were no longer accountable for their actions, which is wrong. Now the opportunity has presented itself for the game’s parliament to restore order in Zimbabwean football. We encourage everyone coming to put the game first before individual egos and priorities,” said Kweza. – @ZililoR