ZIFA Elections list out! Big names axed

Online Reporter

PROPHET Walter Magaya, Gift Banda, Farai Jere, Temba Mliswa, and Benjani Mwaruwari are missing from the list of candidates just released by the ZIFA Electoral College as eligible to take part in the January 25 elections.

The list of those who will contest for ZIFA president, vice president, and ordinary member was released on Monday evening.

Over the past two weeks, the electoral body has been focused on checking the curriculum vitae of all the candidates to ensure they meet the integrity and ethics standards set.

In the list just released, the five do not appear. While Mwaruwari confirmed he did not make it, it could not be ascertained whether, in the first place, Banda and Magaya—who were touted as favourites—had thrown their names into the hat.

Jere, who is set to step down from the PSL chairman’s post on December 31, and Mliswa had confirmed their candidacy.

In a statement, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, acting as the ZIFA Electoral Committee in accordance with Article 85(9), said it was pleased to announce the names of all the candidates who have met the eligibility criteria stipulated in the ZIFA Statutes, 2024.

Below is the full list:

Presidential Candidates:

Marshall Gore

Philemon Machana

Nqobile Magwizi

Martin Kweza

Twine Phiri

Makwinje Phiri

Vice President Candidates:

Mavis Gumbo

Patience Mutumwa

Winnet Murota

Joyce R. Kapota

Loveness Mukura

Omega Sibanda

Peter Dube

Kennedy Ndebele

Francis Nyamutsamba

Simbarashe J. Takava

Ordinary Members: