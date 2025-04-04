Zifa evoke Warrior pride

Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi (centre) reveals the finer details of their kit and branding competition while flanked by chief executive Yvonne Manwa (left) and board member Kudzai Kadzombe at the association’s headquarters yesterday

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

EXCITING times beckon for domestic football following the launch of a national campaign by Zifa yesterday, appealing to local designers and the game’s enthusiasts to design unique and inspiring brands and kits that reflect national identity.

The groundbreaking initiative, dubbed the “Warrior Pride: Brand Design Battle”, was announced by Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi in Harare, and will run for the next six weeks.

The winning design will not only become the official brand and kit for the national teams, but also earn the designer a US$3 000 cash prize, and an all-expenses paid trip to watch the Warriors’ opening match against Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Magwizi said submissions will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts, and fans will have their say by voting on the final four designs via social media.

“It is a groundbreaking national campaign that puts the creative power into the hands of Zimbabweans,” he said.

“For the first time, we are inviting graphic designers, artists, football fans, and creative minds across Zimbabwe to shape the future identity of our national football teams.

“This is your chance to design a brand and kit that truly represents the spirit, resilience, and unity of Zimbabwe in football.

“This initiative is designed to engage the nation in the creative process of branding our national teams. Of course, encourage creativity and participation from designers and football enthusiasts, as well as showcase our national pride through unique and inspiring designs,” said Magwizi.

According to Zifa, the competition is open to graphic designers and artists, football fans, Zimbabwean youth, social media creatives, advertising agencies and all talented Zimbabweans.

Participants will be asked to submit a brand name and a logo/icon design with a description of the inspiration behind it; three jersey designs — a home kit (yellow), an away kit (green), and an alternative kit (white), incorporating the colours of the Zimbabwean flag, and additional branded merchandise like caps, souvenirs and t-shirts.

Deadline for the submissions is May 15.

The adjudication panel is led by renowned academic and branding expert Christopher Sachikonye.

It also includes communications industry entrepreneur Sapi Bachi, Faithwear founder Brett van Rooyen, Ebenezer Ayisa, Danayi Madondo, Carl Joshua Ncube and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa.

Magwizi said the campaign was more than just a competition as it seeks to rally the cross-section of Zimbabweans behind the national teams.

“This is more than a competition . . . It is a celebration of our national pride, our creativity and our passion for football.

“With the hashtags #WarriorPride and #ZimKitChallenge, let us turn this into a national movement that unites Zimbabweans through design and football. This is our opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for Zimbabwe and football.

“Of course, I will expect people to submit their designs before the 15th of May and be part of this history. I hope we are all up for the challenge. The countdown starts now,” said Magwizi.

He said the winning brand and kit designs could be on display when Zimbabwe play at the upcoming Afcon 2025 in Morocco this December.

“The first aspect we are looking at is a brand that will be owned by Zifa. This brand will then be applied to the kits. The first assignment or the primary application that we’re looking to proliferate this brand is on the 2025 Afcon kits.

“So, we’re going to have a brand which we’re going to own for a long time as an association and this brand will be applied to various merchandise. But our first product will be the kits,” said Magwizi.

“We are looking at a situation whereby annually we design new kits. But the brand won’t change.

“Annually, we’ll be looking to have new kits and of course, we are going to look at the various teams, the Under-17s etc.

“I know we are looking at the 2028 Olympics as well, where we need to start building those teams again and they must also have their own kits.

“But, at this point, we are looking at the national team that’s going to Afcon.

“Those are the three kits that have been requested by the competition. But beyond that, of course, other designs can then be applied elsewhere,” added Magwizi.

The Zifa executive committee have since their election in January come up with various initiatives aimed at giving the national game a professional outlook and commercial value.