Zifa holds level one coaching course in Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA will be holding a level one coaching course programme in Bulawayo from August 31 to September 6 at a venue to be announced.

According to the notice, male participants will have to part away with $US130 while women will be required to fork out $US65 to be part of the programme.

However, CAF courses are still frozen pending the fulfilment of conditions set by the continental football mother body.

ZIFA were ordered to set up structures before they could apply for permission and assistance from CAF.

The association is still working on satisfying conditions set by CAF in order to be allowed to conduct CAF coaching courses.

One of the critical conditions is to have a fully staffed technical directorate, which the current executive committee has committed to do.

Refresher courses for all coaches will begin in September, and Zifa is looking forward to conducting a CAF C coaching course in October.

