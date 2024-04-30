ZIFA hunts for Warriors head coach

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE ZIFA Normalisation Committee has advertised the position of head coach for the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team.

According to the advert, suitable applicants must be holders of a CAF Pro license or CAF Licence.

The coach will be tasked with leading the senior men’s team and directing the programme and preparations of teams for various tournaments, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and COSAFA tournaments.

The Warriors will have to secure a stadium in a foreign country as their home ground when the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers Group C matches recommence in June this year.

The Warriors hosted Nigeria in their first home game in Rwanda last November, after CAF deemed all the local stadiums not fit to host international matches.

The Warriors will face Lesotho and South Africa in their next World Cup Qualifier amid indications that little progress has been made on renovating the available stadiums thus far.

Rumors in the corridors suggest Zimbabwe is considering South Africa as its next home venue.

-@innocentskizoe