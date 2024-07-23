Zifa interview five coaches for Warriors job

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIFA is yet to conclude their search for the Warriors coach with the association revealing five coaches have been interviewed for the job.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zifa shared names of the shortlisted coaches.

The coaches are Gerard Nus, Michael Nees, Marcio Maximo Barcellos, Antoine Hey and Winfried Schäfer

“The preliminary interviews were conducted yesterday, Monday, 22 July. The second round of interviews is scheduled to take place over the next few days, ensuring a thorough evaluation of each candidate’s qualifications, vision, and ability to lead our national team to new heights.

“In parallel, ZIFA is diligently working on compiling the shortlist for the Mighty Warriors Head Coach position. The interview process for this role is set to be completed by Monday, 29 July.

“ZIFA remains committed to appointing the most qualified and capable coaches to lead our national teams. We believe that these appointments will significantly contribute to the development and success of Zimbabwean football on the international stage,” read the statement.