Zifa Level Two coaching course registration opens

Participants doing paces during the Zifa Level 1 training course at Milton High School yesterday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION is now open for the Zifa Level Two Coaching course to be held at Milton High School starting on October 25.

The course will run for two weeks.

Registration fees have been pegged at US$150 for the male participants while women aspirants will part with US$100.

Course facilitator, Gibson Homela called on all aspiring coaches who hold Level One certificates to attend.

“Those who are interested in the programme can visit the regional office for registration. We expect to have a good number of people turning up for the course,” Homela.

Zifa has been conducting grassroots coaching courses around the country as part of the association’s plan to equip lower level coaches.

As part of developing football in the region, the Zifa has lined up a series of training and development programmes targeting coaches and administrators.

